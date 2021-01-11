Home  >  News

Duterte, Cabinet to meet on Monday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2021 03:59 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte will meet with his Cabinet on Monday, his spokesman said. 

Duterte's public address, usually aired late Mondays, will be moved to Wednesday because of the full Cabinet meeting whose agenda is "classified," said the President's spokesman Harry Roque. 

