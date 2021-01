'All Filipinos': Gov't says to provide COVID-19 vaccine for small towns, provinces

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The national government will provide COVID-19 vaccine to small towns and provinces, an official said Monday as local authorities begin to allocate funds for inoculation of their constituents.

Local governments may only sign tripartite deals with manufacturers and the national government in order to secure vaccine supply, said Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

"Sagot po ng national government ang bakuna. Meron lang ho tayong lokal na gobyerno na gusto nilang mauna sila kasi ang national government, hindi ho papasok kaagad lahat lahat po yan eh. May prioritization po yang gagawin," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The national government will shoulder the cost of vaccines. There are just some local governments who want to be among the first to buy as the national government will prioritize inoculations.)

"Ang target po ng national government is mabakunahan lahat ng Pilipino. Target is to bring close to 148 million doses para bawat Pilipino mabakunahan."

(The national government aims to vaccinate all Filipinos. The target is to bring close to 148 million doses so everyone can be inoculated.)