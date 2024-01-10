No imperative to buy Chinese jeepneys: DOTr

Watch more on iWantTFC

A transportation official reiterated Wednesday there is no government imperative that cooperatives participating in the PUV modernization program should only buy modern jeepneys made in China.

"Sa parte ng DOTR, dito sa akin sa OTC, we never said na dapat made in China. Lagi po naming sinasabi, nasa kamay ng mga kooperatiba, ng mga korporasyon, ang pamimili ng modern vehicles. It's their choice, maraming choices," said Jesus Ferdinand "Andy" Ortega Jr., chairman of the Department of Transportation Office of Transportation Cooperatives.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez earlier directed the House

Committee on Transportation to immediately look into reports that corruption may have tainted the conceptualization and planned implementation of the PUV modernization program.

“The reports allege that existing transport officials are in cahoots with previous officials in negotiating for the imported modern jeepney units that will replace the old units," Romualdez said in a statement.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Tuesday clarified it could not dictate the brand or model of jeepney units the cooperatives and operators will acquire in compliance with the government's PUV modernization program.

In the interview, Ortega said groups opposing the PUV modernization could be behind statements that China-made mini-buses will be favored for the program.

"Walang nakalagay na dapat made in China, pati 'yung design wala ring nakalagay na dapat minibus. Depende sa manufacturer, depende sa kooperatiba kung ano ang gusto nilang piliin," he said. "

"Meron kaming bagong guidelines, kalalabas, ine-encourage namin na magkaroon ng iconic jeepney design yung mga vehicle.

Pag-acquire ng modern vehicle, it will take years. Meron pang panahon 'yung mga kooperatiba o 'yung mga nag-consolidate to strengthen their groups, pagandahin yung pagpapatakbo ng kanilang negosyo, then later on na yung kailangan nilang bumili ng modern, safe, reliable vehicle."