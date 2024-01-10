Generally fair weather over most of PH Wednesday: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

Generally fair weather will be experienced over most parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its forecast Wednesday morning.

The northeast monsoon or Amihan and the Easterlies, the warm winds blowing from the Pacific, however, may bring rains in some areas.

Light rains from Amihan are forecast in Cagayan Valley and Aurora.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon will have good weather and be mostly dry, apart from possible passing light rains.

The Easterlies may also bring isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, especially in the areas on the eastern side.

State weather forecaster Robert Badrina said the Amihan is seen to intensify by Thursday and reach Southern Luzon. This may lead to the formation of a shear line that may bring rains over Bicol and Eastern Visayas through the weekend.

PAGASA earlier said on Monday that no weather disturbance is seen to affect the country through the third week of January in its tropical cyclone forecast.