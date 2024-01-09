Home > News Black Nazarene procession returns after 3-year hiatus ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 10 2024 12:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Black Nazarene procession returns to the Philippine capital after a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of Catholic devotees participated in what is considered one of the world’s largest religious events. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Nazareno Read More: ANC The World Tonight Nazareno 2024 Nazareno Black Nazarene Quiapo