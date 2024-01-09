Home  >  News

Black Nazarene procession returns after 3-year hiatus

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2024 12:16 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Black Nazarene procession returns to the Philippine capital after a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Millions of Catholic devotees participated in what is considered one of the world’s largest religious events. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2024
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Nazareno 2024   Nazareno   Black Nazarene   Quiapo  