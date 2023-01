Watch more on iWantTFC

A new weather disturbance expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over a wide area of the Philippines.

The low pressure area was last spotted some 425 kilometers east of Surigao del Sur province.

The state weather bureau said it is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression but it can still bring more misery to flooded areas in the central Visayas region. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2023