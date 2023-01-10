Home  >  News

House panel probes air travel mess on New Year’s Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2023 10:19 PM | Updated as of Jan 10 2023 10:24 PM

Philippine civil aviation officials are asked to go on leave while lawmakers probe the equipment failure at Manila’s international airport that led to travel chaos on New Year’s Day. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2023
