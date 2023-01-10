Home > News House panel probes air travel mess on New Year’s Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 10 2023 10:19 PM | Updated as of Jan 10 2023 10:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine civil aviation officials are asked to go on leave while lawmakers probe the equipment failure at Manila’s international airport that led to travel chaos on New Year’s Day. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight CAAP Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines House of Representatives /video/news/01/10/23/lpa-to-bring-heavy-rains-over-several-ph-provinces/video/news/01/10/23/over-600-police-officials-tender-courtesy-resignation/video/news/01/10/23/ex-dnd-chief-says-he-was-not-told-about-centino-reappointment/sports/01/10/23/m4-the-valley-falcon-continue-march-in-m4/overseas/01/10/23/china-moves-to-regulate-deepfake-technology