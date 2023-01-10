Home > News Ex-DND chief Faustino says he was not informed about reappointment of Centino as AFP chief ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 10 2023 10:14 PM | Updated as of Jan 10 2023 10:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Former Philippine defense chief Jose Faustino Jr. admitted he resigned in discontent after he was not informed of plans to replace the armed forces chief. Bu the presidential palace denied he was kept out of the loop. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Jose Faustino Jr. Armed Forces of the Philippines AFP DND Department of National Defense /video/news/01/10/23/lpa-to-bring-heavy-rains-over-several-ph-provinces/video/news/01/10/23/house-panel-probes-air-travel-mess/video/news/01/10/23/over-600-police-officials-tender-courtesy-resignation/sports/01/10/23/m4-the-valley-falcon-continue-march-in-m4/overseas/01/10/23/china-moves-to-regulate-deepfake-technology