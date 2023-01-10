Home  >  News

Ex-DND chief Faustino says he was not informed about reappointment of Centino as AFP chief

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2023 10:14 PM | Updated as of Jan 10 2023 10:24 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former Philippine defense chief Jose Faustino Jr. admitted he resigned in discontent after he was not informed of plans to replace the armed forces chief.

Bu the presidential palace denied he was kept out of the loop. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Jose Faustino Jr.   Armed Forces of the Philippines   AFP   DND   Department of National Defense  