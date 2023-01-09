Home  >  News

CAAP preparing for 2 major legislative hearings over air traffic system mess

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2023 12:22 AM

Philippine civil aviation officials will face separate legislative inquiries this week into the New Year’s Day airport glitch that left thousands of passengers stranded. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2023
