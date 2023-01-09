Home > News CAAP preparing for 2 major legislative hearings over air traffic system mess ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 10 2023 12:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine civil aviation officials will face separate legislative inquiries this week into the New Year’s Day airport glitch that left thousands of passengers stranded. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, CAAP Read More: ANC The World Tonight CAAP Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines air traffic system /life/01/09/23/harrys-racism-olive-branch-dismissed-in-uk-as-book-comes-out/sports/01/09/23/dota-blacklist-caps-dpc-day-1-with-comeback-vs-bleed/news/01/09/23/court-junks-esperons-perjury-case-against-10-rights-activists/news/01/09/23/over-564000-attended-nazareno-2023-masses-in-quiapo/news/01/09/23/the-day-in-photos-january-9-2023