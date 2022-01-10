Home  >  News

TIPS: Paano magpagaling sa COVID-19 habang nasa bahay

Posted at Jan 10 2022 08:01 PM

Mas dumadami na ang mga nagpopositibo sa COVID-19 na sa bahay na lang nagpapagaling. Ano nga ba ang dapat malaman ng mga pasyenteng nagho-home-care? Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 10 Enero 2022

