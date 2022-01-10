Home  >  News

Palace says COVID-19 Alert Level 4 threshold not yet reached in NCR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2022 09:59 PM

The Philippine government holds off from raising the COVID-19 alert level in Metro Manila despite the region's infection surge.

Mayors in the capital region are also opposed to a higher alert level for now. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2022
 
