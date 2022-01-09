No walk-in muna sa bakunahan sa Muntinlupa

Watch more on iWantTFC

Bawal muna walk-in sa mga vaccination site sa Muntinlupa ng ilang araw simula ngayong araw ng Lunes.

Ayon sa Muntinlupa City Covid-19 Vaccination Program, hindi tatanggap ng walk-in ang lahat ng bakunahan ngayon hanggang Miyerkules. Ito'y para sa gagawing 3-araw na pediatric vaccination sa lungsod.

Ayon sa Muncovac, iniiwasan nila ang maraming tao na magkumpulan sa vaccination site ngayong linggo.

Tanging mga nakakuha ng text schedule ang pwede magpabakuna at ang mga menor de edad na 12 to 17 years old.

Nananawagan rin ang lokal na pamahalaan sa mga residente na mag rehistro na para sa sa vaccination ng 5 to 11 years old. Nilinaw naman nila na pre-registration pa lang ito sakaling magbigay na ng go signal ang Department of Health sa pagbakuna ng mga bata.

Tuloy ang vaccination sa Muntinlupa lalut tumataas ang bilang ng Covid-19 positive sa lungsod.

Sa pinakahuling datos, may 1,695 active cases sa lungsod. Higit 400 dito ay mga bagong kaso lang sa isang araw. Kaya nanawagan ang City Health Office sa lahat na magpabukuna na o magpa booster shot kung maari na. Sumunod rin aniya pa rin sa mga health protocol.

ABS-CBN News, January 10, 2022

