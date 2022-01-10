Home  >  News

PH health workers slam shortened quarantine for fellow medical frontliners

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2022 10:20 PM

The Philippine health department is hit for its decision to shorten the quarantine period for medical frontliners exposed to COVID-19.

That's as more hospital personnel test positive for the disease. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2022
 
