67 pct of COVID beds in Sta. Ana Hospital occupied

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Beds allotted for COVID-19 patients in Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila are now 67 percent occupied, the hospital’s medical director said Monday.

“Today we have a total of 101 confirmed patients admitted in the hospital and that makes 67 percent bed occupancy rate for our COVID beds,” Dr. Grace Padilla told ANC’s “Rundown.”

“For Sta. Ana Hospital, we allotted 150 beds for them,” she added.

She stressed, however, that they are seeing more patients with mild and moderate symptoms these days.

“Gladly, [there are] less severe cases we’ve seen for the past week, and more mild to moderate cases are admitted.”

Padilla said 97 of their healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19.

“Our situation now is 97 healthcare workers were inflicted by the virus, and mostly, there are—30 percent of them are nurses.”

She added, “We test them right away so that we can detect and limit the exposure of our other healthcare workers.”

The doctor also said that they now have a longer turnaround time for the results of RT-PCR COVID-19 swab tests.

“Starting January, we experienced influx of patient requesting for RT-PCR testing. As of today we have a total of 1,700 backlogs for our RT-PCR molecular laboratory, but we were able to test it, or run it or process it in order to give them appropriate testing.”

“But the downfall is that the turnaround time of our results will be longer, like 48-72 hours,” she said.

Padilla advised the public to stay home whenever possible amid the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“With the recent cases that we have, I think the better if we impose some constraint in our community because it really, it puts up our cases,” she said.

“So better siguro kung mag-hold on muna tayo and stay home because the cases are overwhelming,” she added.

--ANC, 10 January 2022

