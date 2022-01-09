2 lumabag sa gun ban sa Caloocan, Navotas arestado

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sa kulungan ang bagsak ng 2 lalaki matapos mahulihan ng mga baril sa dalawang magkahiwalay na PNP checkpoints sa Caloocan at Navotas.

Linggo ng hatinggabi nang ipatupad ang nationwide gun ban para sa nalalapit na eleksyon.

Tanging mga tauhan ng PNP, AFP at iba pang government law enforcement agencies ang maaring magdala ng baril sa tuwing sila ay nakaduty sa trabaho.

Sa Caloocan, pinara ng mga pulis ang motorcycle rider na si Alyas John, 23 anyos, sa isang checkpoint sa Brgy 179, dahil wala umanong suot na helmet ang lalaki. Nang hingin ang kaniyang mga dokumento gaya ng official receipt at certificate of registration ng kaniyang motorsiklo at dun umano nakita ng mga pulis ang isang kalibre 38 na nakasilid sa kaniyang bag. kargado ito ng apat na bala.

Samantala, sa C4 road Navotas naman, nasakote ng pulisya si Alyas Jake hbaang nakasakay sa isang tricycle kahapon. Wala suot na face mask ang lalaki na paglabag sa nakairal na safety protocols kontra COVID-19.

Nang inspeksyunin ang kaniyang mga gamit ay dun nakita ang isang kalibre trentay otso anyos na kargado ng tatlong bala.

Kasalukuyang nakakulong ang mga suspek at isasailalim sila sa profiling. Mahaharap din ang dalawa sa kasong paglabag sa RA 10591 o illegal possesion of firearms and ammunition at paglabas sa omnibus election code.

Magtatagal ang gun ban hanggang June 8 2022.

