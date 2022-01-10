169 Fabella hospital employees test positive for COVID

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A total of 169 employees of Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila have been infected with COVID-19, the hospital spokesperson said Monday.

“The census of our COVID cases po na mga pasyente, mataas pa rin at 112. And even our healthcare employees po, nasa 169 po ang mga empleyadong nag-positive, and today we would be testing 90 more employees,” Dr. Diana Cajipe told TeleRadyo.

She added that among those affected are their obstetrician-gynecologists, or those who help women in giving birth.

“Ang malaking impact nga po dito would be that yung mga aming mga doktora na nag-oopera, yung mga aming obstetrician-gynecologist, particularly madami din po kasi sa kanila ang nag-positive,” she said.

Cajipe added, however, that they are taking comfort in the fact the most of the COVID patients in their hospital are asymptomatic or showing only mild symptoms.

“What is comforting naman po this time, dahil nga po, marahil yung epekto ng ating vaccination, majority of our cases are asymptomatic to mild cases lang po,” she said.

The doctor noted that they are working closely with local government units on the transfer of COVID-positive mothers who show little to no symptoms of COVID-19.

“Ang maganda po kasi ngayon, yung ating coordination kapag ang ating mga pasyenteng nanganak are already OB-cleared, we coordinate sa mga LGU po nila para di macongest ang ospital.”

“At the same time yung turnover po ng mga pasyente na dinidischarge namin for home quarantine o sa mga quarantine facilities, mas mabilis, so that we can accommodate more patients na mangangailangan po ng serbisyo ng Fabella Hospital,” she said.

The hospital’s outpatient division is closed until January 15 amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Cajipe said, however, that they hope to resume their outpatient services soon.

“We are praying na sana after two weeks, makapag-open na ang outpatient division because prenatal care is very important.”

“However, gaya nga po ng nasabi niyo, depende yan sa kalalabasan ng resulta ng mga empleyado pang itetest pa po namin,” she added.

--TeleRadyo, 10 January 2022