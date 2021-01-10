Public urged to trust experts in COVID-19 vaccine drive

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - A pro-vaccination group on Sunday urged the public to trust medical experts after a survey conducted late last year found that nearly half of Filipinos prefer not to be inoculated against COVID-19.

The public's distrust is due to misinformation or "fake news," according to Dr. Lulu Bravo, executive director of the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination.

"'Yung agam-agam ng tao, unti-unti 'yan makikita mong mawawala kung pati ang ating mga experts, kagaya ko, 'pag dumating ang bakuna aba’y magpapaturok ako... Bawat araw na wala tayong bakuna eh dumadami ang nasasawi," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The public's doubt will gradually disappear if our experts, for example me, if the vaccine arrives, I want to be inoculated...Every day that we have no vaccine, many die from this disease.)

"Maniwala tayo sa mga tunay na eksperto."

(Let's believe the real experts.)

The Philippines' confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 485,797 on Saturday, of which, 26,784 are active infections, 9,398 led to deaths, and 449,615 have recovered.