Pamunuan ng BARMM tiwala sa peace process para makamit ang kapayapaan, kaunlaran

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2021 06:57 PM

Ngayong 2021, patuloy pa rin ang pangarap na kapayapaan at pag-unlad sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Ano pa ba ang mga hamon sa rehiyon at mga oportunidad na naghihintay rito? Nagpa-Patrol, Karen Davila. TV Patrol, Linggo, 10 Enero 2021

