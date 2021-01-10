Home  >  News

Ilang taga-Metro Manila di nakakasunod sa health standards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2021 06:56 PM

Hindi pa man kumpirmadong may nakapasok na sa bansang kaso ng bagong COVID-19 variant mula United Kingdom, nagpaalala ang Department of Health na hindi dapat balewalain ang pagsunod sa health standards. Pero napansing may ilang residente sa Metro Manila ang lumalabas nang walang face mask o face shield. Nagpa-Patrol, Isay Reyes. TV Patrol, Linggo, 10 Enero 2021

