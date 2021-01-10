Ilang taga-Metro Manila di nakakasunod sa health standards

Watch also in iWantTFC

Hindi pa man kumpirmadong may nakapasok na sa bansang kaso ng bagong COVID-19 variant mula United Kingdom, nagpaalala ang Department of Health na hindi dapat balewalain ang pagsunod sa health standards. Pero napansing may ilang residente sa Metro Manila ang lumalabas nang walang face mask o face shield. Nagpa-Patrol, Isay Reyes. TV Patrol, Linggo, 10 Enero 2021