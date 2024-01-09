Home  >  News

PH reiterates clemency request for Mary Jane Veloso ahead of Widodo’s visit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2024 11:51 PM

The Philippine government appealed to Indonesia once again to grant clemency to a Filipino worker sentenced to death for drug trafficking.

The request was made as Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Manila for a three-day visit. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2024
