Home > News PH reiterates clemency request for Mary Jane Veloso ahead of Widodo’s visit ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2024 11:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine government appealed to Indonesia once again to grant clemency to a Filipino worker sentenced to death for drug trafficking. The request was made as Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Manila for a three-day visit. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Joko Widodo Indonesia Mary Jane Veloso