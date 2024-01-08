Home > News Ombudsman approves filing of graft charges vs ex-poll commissioner Guanzon ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2024 12:00 AM | Updated as of Jan 09 2024 12:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine ombudsman approved the filing of graft charges against former elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon. The charges stemmed from her supposed premature disclosure of confidential information in the disqualification case against then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 8, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Rowena Guanzon Comelec Ombudsman Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graft