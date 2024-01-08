Home  >  News

Ombudsman approves filing of graft charges vs ex-poll commissioner Guanzon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2024 12:00 AM | Updated as of Jan 09 2024 12:24 AM

The Philippine ombudsman approved the filing of graft charges against former elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

The charges stemmed from her supposed premature disclosure of confidential information in the disqualification case against then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 8, 2024
