Trough of LPA to bring rains to VisMin: PAGASA

MANILA -- The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring rains to parts of Visayas and Mindanao on January 9, Monday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are likely over Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, and the southern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands due to the LPA.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains may happen in these areas, said state meteorologists.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of MIMAROPA, Quezon, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Metro Manila--where thousands of devotees have gathered to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene--and the rest of Luzon will also face partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.