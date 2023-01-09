Home  >  News

PNP chief itinangging may destabilisasyon sa hanay ng militar, pulis

Posted at Jan 09 2023 08:37 PM

Nilinaw ni Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. na walang destabilization sa hanay ng militar o pulis, tulad ng kumalat nitong nagdaang Sabado. Pinaiimbestigahan na rin umano ang puno't dulo ng ugong ng destabilization sa gobyerno para mapanagot ang dapat managot. Nagpa-Patrol, Jorge Cariño. TV Patrol, Lunes, 9 Enero 2023

