Fire hits Makati high-rise roof deck

MANILA — Smoke bellowed from the top of a commercial building in Bel-Air, Makati on Monday morning after a fire broke out in the high-rise's roof deck.

Firefighters rushed to the Altaire Building at Malugay Street past 10 a.m. after the fire was reported, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The fire was placed under control within a half hour and put out before noon. No one was reported hurt.

Fire Supt. Elaine Evangelista, the Makati City fire marshal, said the building was still being constructed.

The BFP has yet to determine the scope of the damage and the cause of the blaze, which was initially traced to the cooling system at the roof deck.

"Nandoon yong cooling system... Under investigation at nagco-cooling pa kami doon sa taas," Evangelista said.