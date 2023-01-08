Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga opisyal sa Eastern Visayas police, nagsumite ng courtesy resignations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2023 07:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagsumite ng courtesy resignation ang buong liderato ng Eastern Visayas police mula regional director, provincial directors at hepe ng mga police station. Tugon nila ito sa panawagan ni Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos at pagpapatunay na malinis ang kanilang hanay. Nagpa-Patrol, Raffy Santos. TV Patrol, Linggo, 8 Enero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   police   PNP   courtesy resignation   Benhur Abalos   DILG   internal cleansing   war on drugs  