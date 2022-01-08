Home > News Vaccination key to ending pandemic, expert reiterates Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2022 02:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An infectious disease expert on Saturday urged the Filipino public to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and not rely on sentiments that the omicron variant is enough to have "natural immunity" against the respiratory disease. In a public briefing, Dr. Rontgene Solante said while a person could get antibodies by being infected with the coronavirus, this does not make them immune from COVID-19 forever. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber coronavirus Read More: coronavirus COVID19 natural vaccine omicron omicron variant Philippine pandemic situation Philippine coronavirus update Rontgene Solante DOH /sports/01/08/22/nba-nuggets-cruise-past-sliding-kings/sports/01/08/22/nba-giannis-antetokounmpo-leads-bucks-past-nets/news/01/08/22/lrta-sets-repairs-for-defective-lrt-2-elevators-escalators/news/01/08/22/nba-bulls-winning-streak-hits-9-with-win-over-wizards/sports/01/08/22/nba-mavericks-cruise-past-struggling-rockets