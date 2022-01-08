Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Gun ownership in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2022 08:00 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

In this throwback episode, "Failon Ngayon" tackles the process of owning a gun in the Philippines, and touches on the procedure of securing permits and licenses as well as the presence of illegal firearms and ammunition in the country.
 
Read More:  CA Throwback   Failon Ngayon   guns   gun ownership   firearms   ammunition  