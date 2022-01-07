Home  >  News

Duterte threatens unvaccinated persons with arrest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2022 02:33 AM

President Duterte threatens unvaccinated persons with arrest if they disobey orders to stay at home. More from Zyann Ambrosio. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 7, 2022
