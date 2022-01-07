Home  >  News

Applications for certification of self-administered home COVID test kits now open

Posted at Jan 08 2022 02:35 AM

Philippine regulators are now accepting applications for certification of self-administered home COVID-19 test kits. This comes amid calls for mass testing and concerns over delays in the release of COVID-19 test results. Wena Cos reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 7, 2022
