Applications for certification of self-administered home COVID test kits now open
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 08 2022 02:35 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, Philippines updates
- /video/news/01/08/22/duterte-threatens-unvaccinated-persons-with-arrest
- /video/news/01/08/22/omicron-to-be-dominant-covid-19-strain-in-ph
- /entertainment/01/08/22/actor-sidney-poitier-dies-at-94
- /news/01/08/22/walangpasok-lunes-enero-10-2022-dahil-sa-covid-19
- /news/01/08/22/pup-suspends-classes-due-to-covid-19-surge