DOST expands study on virgin coco oil vs coronavirus

Watch also in iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The Department of Science and Technology said on Friday it was adding more participants in its study on the use of virgin coconut oil (VCO) to prevent and manage the novel coronavirus disease.

The agency asked the Philippine General Hospital to include COVID-19 patients with underlying health problems like high cholesterol levels in the study, that previously included only patients with severe and moderate symptoms of the respirator disease, said DOST Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña.

"Kaya lang piliin lang nila kung ano comorbidities ang kanilang isasali dahil siyempre ayaw naman natin na may risk na magkaroon ng bad reaction," he said in a public briefing.

(However, they choose the comorbidities they will include because we do not want the risk of someone having a bad reaction.)

VCO, extraced from fresh coconut meat, has antiviral properties, Prof. Fabian Dayrit, a professor at the Ateneo de Manila University- School of Science and Engineering's chemistry department earlier said.

Dr. Jose Mondejar, medical director of Equilibrium Integrative Health Clinic, said his group gave VCO to 69 residents of Sitio Luz, Barangay Zapatera, who were among the first COVID-19 patients of Cebu City in April.

They initially took 1 tablespoon of VCO twice a day, which later increased to thrice a day, he said.

Within 2 weeks, 45 of the 69 patients tested negative, while 24 did not develop worse symptoms, he said.

Watch part of the briefing here.