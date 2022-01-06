Home  >  News

Experts: People with COVID symptoms to isolate immediately amid PH surge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2022 01:06 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The current COVID-19 spike has been affecting entire families throughout the Philippines. Health experts are urging individuals to immediately isolate once they manifest COVID-19 symptoms. Zandro Ochona reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 6, 2021
Read More:  COVID-19   COVID-19 symptoms   COVID-19 spike   Philippines COVID-19 spike  