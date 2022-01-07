Most COVID suspects at Laguna hospital unvaccinated

Watch more on iWantTFC

A hospital in Calamba, Laguna confirmed Friday a rise in suspected COVID-19 cases, most of whom are unvaccinated against the illness.

Dr. Eloisa Inano, chief of hospital of Jose P. Rizal Memorial Medical Center, said the number of suspected COVID patients undergoing triage outside the hospital did not go down after the last delta surge.

"We set up isolation facilities and tents at the parking lot, that is our triage area...Sa mga bata dumadami din cases ng ubo at sipon. Uso ang flu ngayon, mild to moderate naman walang severe sa mga bata," she said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Most of the patients undergoing swabs are unvaccinated against COVID-19. "Of 20 swabbed, only 1 is vaccinated," she said.

She added, however, that only patient in the hospital is COVID positive. Most of those undergoing swabs exhibit only mild to moderate symptoms, she said.

Seven hospital staff including 2 doctors, 2 nurses, 2 admin staff and a social worker are in isolation due to flu-like symptoms.

Inano said the hospital is also in the process of hiring more nurses. "Marami po kaming aplikante," she said.

The Philippines on Thursday logged 17,220 new COVID-19 cases.

Calabarzon—of which Laguna is part—is one of the top regions with new infections in the recent 2 weeks.

ABS-CBN News, January 7, 2021