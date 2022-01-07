Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The province of Laguna is now under Alert Level 3 starting Friday, January 7, amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“As of yesterday, we already have around 697 active cases,” said provincial health officer Dr. Rene Bagamasbad. “We started around, in December 31, only 35 active cases. But now it’s around 697.”

“The new cases that have been reported is about double, almost double every day,” he added.

The province’s hospital utilization rate remains low, Bagamasbad noted. He adds, however, that they are already preparing for a possible increase in the number of patients seeking medical care.

“As of yesterday we had a meeting with some of our district chiefs of the district hospitals, and we’ve already tried to make assessment and preparation, specially in manpower and the other resources,” he said.

“But from our data, we only have 38 patients being admitted in the different hospitals in Laguna. So we still [don’t] have the same situation in Manila. We still continue to accept and, from the previous report coming from the (Department of Health), Laguna, the utilization of the hospitals is still at 24 percent.”

He said their provincial government is now encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated.

“We are prioritizing still those who have no vaccination, but we are also encouraging those who are fully vaccinated to get their third shots. So all our vaccination sites, they have their own schedules regarding those boosters,” he said.

“I hope they get their shots, there is no problem with the supply in vaccines and everything, so they can have--they can schedule themselves to get their shots.”

The Philippines on Thursday logged 17,220 new COVID-19 cases.

Calabarzon—of which Laguna is part—is one of the top regions with new infections in the recent 2 weeks.

--ANC, 7 January 2022