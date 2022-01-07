Watch more on iWantTFC

Malacañang on Friday urged rumor-mongers to stop spreading false information on the supposed looming declaration of martial law to curb an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

In a voice clip spreading on Messenger, an anonymous woman urged the public to stock up on goods as she claimed, without proof, that the country would be placed under military rule. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana denied this on Thursday.

“Fake news po ito, huwag po tayong magpapaniwala sa mga ganitong uri ng balita,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a press briefing.

(This is fake news, don't believe this.)

“Tigilan n’yo na po ito please. Hindi ito biro. You’re dealing with a real threat that understandably, concerns our people, and spreading baseless and malicious rumors contributes to unnecessary anxiety and to needless panic. Hindi po ito nakakatulong,” he added, addressing rumor-mongers.

(Stop this, please. This is not a joke... It is not helping.)



The official also urged the public, “Please get your news and information from credible sources only.”

The health department on Thursday reported 17,220 new coronavirus infections and the country's highest ever COVID-19 positivity rate at 36.9 percent.

It announced earlier in the day the detection of 29 additional cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant, raising the country's total to 43.

Government has tightened restrictions in Metro Manila and several other areas.

