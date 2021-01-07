DPWH sacks 14 personnel Duterte linked to corruption

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Department of Public Works and Highways said on Wednesday it had relieved 14 personnel who President Rodrigo Duterte recently linked to corruption.

Duterte, in a speech last December, said some DPWH district engineers and lawmakers allegedly received kickbacks from the government’s public works projects.

"Iyong binanggit po ni Presidente na-relieve na. Tuloy-tuloy naman ang imbestigasyon namin sa lahat ng mga nagsa-submit ng reports," Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said in a public briefing.

(Those mentioned by the President have been relieved. Our investigation continues on those who submit reports.)

"Mga 14 na ang na-relieve," he added.

(Around 14 have been relieved from their posts.)

The DPWH will also soon reshuffle its employees to curb corruption, said the agency chief.

