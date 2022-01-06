Watch more on iWantTFC

Government has provided some P487 million in shelter assistance for survivors of Typhoon Odette, Housing Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario said on Thursday.

The National Housing Authority released the cash aid to around 97,500 people, said Del Rosario, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

Odette was the most destructive storm to hit the country since super typhoon Yolanda in 2013, the disaster agency said this week.

Del Rosario said Odette damaged about 406,000 houses and destroyed some 181,000 homes.

Government, in coordination with USAID and the International Organization for Migration, distributed 5,598 shelter-grade tarpaulin sheets in Cebu, Bohol, Southern Leyte, and Caraga region, he said.

He added housing authorities teamed up with the coast guard to distribute 14,000 more tarpaulins, 250,000 modular tents, and 1,300 solar lamps.

Around 700 shelter repair kits were sent to Caraga and 300 in Southern Leyte. The International Organization for Migration will procure 8,000 more shelter repair kits for Southern Leyte, Surigao Del Norte, and Dinagat Islands, Del Rosario said.

The Pag-IBIG Fund is offering P5 million in calamity loan to typhoon survivors, he added.