Halos 100 healthcare workers ng ospital sa Dasmariñas tinamaan ng COVID

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Halos 100 health workers na ng Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas ang naka-quarantine ngayon matapos nilang matamaan ng COVID-19, ayon sa administrator ng ospital na si Dr. Luisa Cagingin.

“Yesterday I gave…our hospital, we had 77 quarantined healthcare workers, but as I checked this morning, to my surprise, 92 na po ang quarantined healthcare workers.”

Dagdag pa ni Cagingin, malaki na rin ang itinalon ng bilang ng mga pasyente nilang may COVID-19.

“Well maybe, just like any other hospital, yung increase niya in leaps and bounds. Sometime first week of December, zero ang COVID. But when January kicked off, ayan, nagsimula nang dumami daily. Pa-increase nang pa-increase.”

“As a matter of fact, we’re again on full capacity, with a few patients waiting in the tent outside," dagdag pa nito.

Kasama ang lalawigan ng Cavite sa mga lugar na isinailalim sa alert level 3 simula Enero 5, kasunod ng pagtaas ng mga kaso ng COVID-19.

Ayon kay Cagingin, nag-o-overtime na ngayon ang kanilang mga healthcare workers na kaya pang makapagtrabaho.

“There’s definitely overtime. Pinag-oovertime namin yung ibang staff, and then the best thing talaga is to keep their morale up. And that’s what we’re doing with the support of LGU,” aniya.

“Lahat naman ay naibibigay, we put them on vitamins, (personal protective equipment) are complete, the equipments are all ready,” paliwanag ni Cagingin.

“However, even with the, keeping their [morale] up, kung talagang babagsak yung number ng healthcare workers, what we really have to do is close a few services.”

Sabi ni Cagingin, karamihan sa kanilang mga healthcare workers na tinamaan ng COVID ay nakitaan lamang ng mild na sintomas.

“The good thing now, this time is halos lahat mild cases. And, tamang-tama because our isolation--our newly-built isolation [facility] is ready for all of them, it can house 150 and more patients so nakahanda naman para sa mga mild cases.

Ani Cagingin, pinapaalalahanan niya ang kanyang mga healthcare workers na manalig sa Diyos sa gitna ng mga pagsubok.

“I tell them now that we’ve done it before, we can do it again now. God is good and he’s always with us, and most of all, like I said, we have all the support of the local government.”

“So ayun lang, laban lang.”

--TeleRadyo, 6 January 2022

