Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The province of Batangas is focused on vaccinating its residents against COVID-19 as this will help them recover fast from the impact of the health crisis, Gov. Hermilando Mandanas said Thursday.

“In Batangas right now, our focus as I said, is really vaccination. Why? That is the one that we are intensifying right now because you could see that in terms of being infectious or being contagious, there’s very little we can do,” he told ANC’s “Rundown.”

“There are two issues here: being contaminated, having new cases, and at the same time, the recovery… Now, we are again putting up posters about the need for hugas (wash), iwas (avoid), mask, and vaccination.”

Mandanas added, “There is something very, also you would say, mitigating in this particular surge. And that is, the recovery is very fast. We had a surge in contamination but also a surge... more than 500 also, or more than 600 also have recovered. Between, you know, four days to seven days, they recovered.”

“So it shows that really, if you are vaccinated, then it’s easy to recover, which is really the purpose of vaccination.”

The governor said their province also saw a sharp uptick in cases recently.

“The week before Christmas, we had only 57 new cases. And then before New Year, we had 431 new cases. So, from 57, went up to 431. Well, after New Year, as of yesterday, we had 629 new cases.”

As of Jan. 3, Batangas has logged a total of 70,570 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 297 are active, the provincial information office said on its Facebook page.

Asked if there are additional restrictions for the unvaccinated in Batangas, Mandanas said, “We just follow whatever is required by the national government.”

“We don’t think it is required. What is required now is really to intensify vaccination. That is what we’re doing,” he added.

Mandanas said walk-ins are now allowed in vaccination centers in their province.

“Because now, the national government has been providing us with enough vaccine already.”

The governor appealed to his constituents to continue to exercise discipline in following minimum public health standards.

“What is important is really discipline. Discipline. It’s very important to follow all these basic medical guidelines,” he said.

The Philippines on Wednesday posted 10,775 new COVID-19 cases, nearly double from the previous day.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon--of which Batangas is part-- were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks.

--ANC, 6 January 2022