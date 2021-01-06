Home  >  News

VIRAL: Buy-bust sa Pampanga nakunan ng video

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2021 08:57 AM

Iniimbestigahan na ang nag-viral na video sa isang buy-bust operation sa Pampanga.

Lumalabas na nauwi sa tensiyon matapos na tangkaing pigilan ng ilang kaanak at kapitbahay ang mga nakasibilyang mga operatiba sa pag-aresto sa suspek na si Nesty Gongora.

Dinampot si Gongora matapos bentahan ng hinihinalang shabu ang isang pulis na nagpanggap na buyer.

Kinasuhan na ng obstruction of justice ang limang nakialam sa operasyon habang pansamantalang na-relieve ang hepe ng Olongapo City Police Station 4.

Magsasagawa naman ng sariling imbestigasyon ang Commission on Human Rights sa nasabing insidente.

- TeleRadyo 6 Enero 2021
