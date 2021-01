'Trust the process,' official urges Filipinos who shun COVID-19 vaccination

Watch also in iWantTFC

The public should trust the government's selection process of COVID-19 vaccines, an official supervising the process said on Wednesday, after a survey revealed that only a quarter of Metro Manila residents are willing to be inoculated against the respiratory disease.

The government will select "safe and effective" vaccines that other countries are using, said National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez.

“Talaga pong scientific ang mga evaluation na ginagawa natin, para po iyong mga bakunang bibilhin natin ay talagang safe and very, very effective,” he said in a public briefing.

“Nanawagan po ako sa ating mga mamamayan na talagang magtiwala po kayo kasi ang proseso po namin talagang hinihigpitan po natin,” he added.

(The evaluations we are doing our really scientific so that the vaccines we will buy are safe and very, very effective. I appeal to the public to trust the process because we are tightening it.)

The Philippine Information Agency will hold townhall meetings and regional summits to boost trust in the vaccines, said the body's Director General Ramon Cualoping III.

Watch part of the briefing here.