Quiapo Church umapelang huwag dagsain ang simbahan sa Sabado

MAYNILA - Pinakiusapan ng parish priest ng Quiapo Church ang mga deboto ng Itim na Nazareno na kung maaari ay manatili na lamang sa kanilang mga bahay matapos na kanselahin ngayong taon ang pagdiriwang ng tradisyonal na Traslacion para sa pista ng poon.

“Mayroon kaming dini-distribute sa Facebook na mga panalangin sa Nazareno para sa pamilya,” pahayag ni Msgr. Hernando Coronel sa TeleRadyo Miyerkoles ng umaga.

Dinagdagan din ng simbahan ang mga misa sa Quiapo Church para hindi magdagsaan ang mga tao at makasunod pa rin sa ipinatutupad na health protocols.

“Kung gusto niyong lumabas, sa parokya ninyo, 'yung replica ng Nazareno nasa Sta. Cruz, dinagdagan nila mga misa nila,” sabi ni Coronel.

Hindi itutuloy ang grand procession ng Itim na Nazareno ngayong taon dahil sa banta ng pagkalat ng COVID-19. Taon-taon itong dinaragsa ng milyon-milyong deboto.

“Tuloy pa rin 'yung dungaw sa San Sebastian. Maraming misa po,” sabi niya.

Maglalagay din sila ng mga LED monitors sa mga simbahan para hindi magsiksikan ang mga deboto.

Ikinatuwa naman ni Coronel na ang barangay kung saan matatagpuan ang Quiapo Church ay wala umanong kaso ng COVID-19.

"Lagi kaming nakikipag-ugnayan sa IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) regional at LGU (local government unit). Ang barangay namin, barangay 307, COVID-free for the past 2 months, binigyan ng gantimpala P100,000 ni Yorme (Manila Mayor Isko Moreno) ang barangay kung nasaan ang Quiapo church," aniya.

- TeleRadyo 6 Enero 2021