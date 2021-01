QC signs deal for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Watch also in iWantTFC

The local government of Quezon City has placed an advance order for 750,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

This, after Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte got approval from the city council to enter into a tripartite agreement with the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Philippines for the advance purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The city has allocated an initial P1 billion in its 2021 budget to purchase vaccines and supplies needed for the inoculation. A portion of this amount will be used for the initial purchase of AstraZeneca’s allocated vaccine for Quezon City.

The city government will prioritize its 10,000 health workers, 300,000 senior citizens, 20,000 adult persons with disabilities, and other priority sectors as recommended by the World Health Organization.



ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, January 6, 2021