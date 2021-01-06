Home  >  News

QC nakipagkasundo sa AstraZeneca para sa COVID-19 vaccines

Posted at Jan 06 2021 07:34 PM

May tiyak nang supply ng bakuna kontra COVID-19 mula AstraZeneca ang Quezon City na inaasahang darating sa third quarter ng taon. Pero dahil hindi sapat para sa bilang ng mga residente ng lungsod ang nakuhang 750,000 dose, hahanap pa umano ang lokal na pamahalaan ng iba pang makukuhanan ng bakuna. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 6 Enero 2021

