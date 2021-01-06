Mga deboto pinaalalahanan sa mga patakaran sa Traslacion
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 06 2021 07:31 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, religion, Traslacion, Black Nazarene, Poong Nazareno, Traslacion 2021, Quiapo Church, Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, Manila Police District, Covid-19 pandemic, TV Patrol, Jerome Lantin
- /video/news/01/06/21/qc-nakipagkasundo-sa-astrazeneca-para-sa-covid-19-vaccines
- /life/01/06/21/13-top-food-finds-from-ultimate-taste-test-2020
- /news/01/06/21/chr-rejects-death-penalty-push-amid-flight-attendants-controversial-death
- /news/01/06/21/forensics-team-ng-nbi-tumutulong-na-rin-sa-christine-dacera-case
- /news/01/06/21/cebu-basilica-cancels-all-outdoor-activities-for-santo-nio-fiesta-due-to-covid-19