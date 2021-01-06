Home  >  News

Mga deboto pinaalalahanan sa mga patakaran sa Traslacion

Posted at Jan 06 2021

Ilang araw bago ang taunang panata sa Itim na Nazareno, nais matiyak ng pamunuan ng Quiapo Church at Manila Police District na masusunod ng mga deboto ang mga patakaran para hindi kumalat ang COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Jerome Lantin. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 6 Enero 2021

