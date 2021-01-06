Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Ilang LGU sa Southern Tagalog naglaan ng pondo para sa COVID-19 vaccines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2021 08:07 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Naglaan ng pondo ang mga lokal na pamahalaan sa Southern Tagalog region para sa pagbili ng bakuna kontra COVID-19. Problemado naman ang ilang maliliit na bayan kung saan kukuha ng pondo. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 6 Enero 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   regional news   regions   Laguna   Quezon   Covid-19 vaccine   bakuna   Covid-19   coronavirus Philippines update   TV Patrol   Dennis Datu   coronavirus   coronavirus disease  