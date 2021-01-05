Home  >  News

Teleradyo

3 arestado sa shoplifting sa Muntinlupa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2021 06:50 AM | Updated as of Jan 06 2021 07:35 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Arestado ang 3 katao sa pagnanakaw sa Muntinlupa nitong Miyerkoles.

Huli ang isang lalaki at 1 babae na nagnakaw sa isang convenience store sa Barangay Ayala, Alabang ng 4 na bote ng body spray na may halagang P300, ayon sa pulisya.

Isang merchandiser naman ang nasakoteng nagnakaw ng isang pantalon na may halagang higit P1,000 sa isang department store.

-- Ulat ni Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   Teleradyo   Muntinlupa   theft   shoplifting  