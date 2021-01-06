2 magkasunod na aksidente naitala sa QC

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Dalawang magkasunod na askidente ang naitala sa Congressional Avenue sa Quezon City, Miyerkoles ng madaling araw.

Limang oras na nakahambalang sa kanto ng Mindanao Avenue at Congressional Avenue ang isang trailer truck na sumalpok sa poste ng kuryente alas-3 ng madaling araw.

Kwento ng driver ng truck, galing siya ng Cainta at papunta sa San Bartolome para magdala ng steel bars nang kaladkarin umano siya ng isang truck na kasabayan nito sa kalsada.

Mabilis umano ang takbo nang truck kaya nang matamaan siya ay napakabig siya sa kanan at tumama sa poste.

Sa lakas ng pagkakabangga nawasak ang windshield ng truck at ang ilang bahagi ng poste.

Hindi pa maialis ang truck dahil kapag hindi na-secure ang poste ay babagsak ito sa kalsada.

Ayon sa Meralco, kailangang magtayo ng bagong posteng paglilipatan ng mga kable bago maialis ang nasirang poste.

Nagtrapik naman sa Congressional Avenue papunta ng Luzon Avenue matapos magsalpukan ang isang truck na may dala-dalang steel bars din at isang truck na may lamang mantika.

Wala namang nasugatan sa aksidente at agad namang naialis ang dalawang truck sa kalsada.

- TeleRadyo 6 Enero 2021