PNP chief naghain ng courtesy resignation bilang suporta sa apela ni Abalos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2023 07:29 PM | Updated as of Jan 05 2023 07:33 PM

Naghain ng courtesy resignation si Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. bilang tugon sa apela ni Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos na kusang mag-resign ang mga pulis na may ranggong koronel pataas. Pangunahing layon nitong maalis sa hanay ng PNP ang mga opisyal na konektado sa droga. Nagpa-Patrol, Jorge Cariño. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 5 Enero 2023

