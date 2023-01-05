Home  >  News

Dating BuCor chief inireklamo si DOJ Secretary Remulla sa Ombudsman

Posted at Jan 05 2023 08:30 PM

Sinampahan ni dating Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag ng iba-ibang reklamo sa Ombudsman si Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla kaugnay sa Percy Lapid case. Ipinagkibit-balikat naman ng kalihim ang reklamo. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 5 Enero 2023

