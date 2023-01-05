Home > News Dating BuCor chief inireklamo si DOJ Secretary Remulla sa Ombudsman ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2023 08:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sinampahan ni dating Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag ng iba-ibang reklamo sa Ombudsman si Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla kaugnay sa Percy Lapid case. Ipinagkibit-balikat naman ng kalihim ang reklamo. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 5 Enero 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Bureau of Corrections Department of Justice Ombudsman Gerald Bantag Jesus Crispin Remulla Percy Lapid /news/01/05/23/ph-china-entering-new-chapter-of-ties-marcos-jr/business/01/05/23/smart-sets-up-sim-registration-booths-across-ph/video/life/01/05/23/catriona-gray-kabilang-sa-all-female-hosts-ng-71st-miss-universe/video/business/01/05/23/22-b-halaga-ng-investment-pledges-inuwi-ni-marcos-mula-state-visit-sa-china/video/business/01/05/23/vegetable-inflation-umabot-sa-pinakamataas-na-antas-mula-1999