Public transport sector workers not spared from rising COVID-19 cases in NCR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2022 10:51 PM

Commuters in Metro Manila struggle with stricter travel measures aimed at curbing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus is already affecting the public transport sector. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2022
 
